Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Crypto crash signals need for more regulation

Once upon a time, a partner at blue blood venture capital firm Sequoia Capital believed that Sam Bankman-Fried had a “real chance” of becoming the world’s first trillionaire.

That was then. Now, FTX, the group founded by Bankman-Fried has filed for bankruptcy ­— a $32 billion empire reduced to almost nothing in a matter of days. Sequoia has written down the value of its FTX investments to zero.

Some are calling it crypto’s Lehman moment. Cryptocurrencies across the board have lost value in another bout of all-too-familiar volatility hitting this asset class. In US dollar terms, bitcoin is down almost 67 percent from the beginning of the year.

Now, crypto exchanges are hurrying to present proof of their reserves as contagion risk increases among digital assets. The key question is whether these reserves would be enough to cover liabilities.

