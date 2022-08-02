Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Corporate revenue growth comes with a big price tag

Representative image

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

Two large Nifty 50 companies reported stellar revenue growth for the June 2022 quarter. But their results received a mixed response from investors and analysts.

Take the case of UPL, which is leading the losses in Nifty 50 stocks in afternoon trade. The company reported an impressive 27 percent rise in revenues and raised its growth guidance for FY23. Yet, the stock dropped as the sharp rise in debt spooked investors.

Net debt jumped 40 percent from March 2022. UPL reduced factoring due to rising interest rates. Concurrently, high raw material prices and inventories drove up the working capital requirement.

UPL expects to lower the working capital levels from 108 days in the June quarter to 80 days by end FY23. Still, that would be higher than the 69-71 working capital days the company required in the previous two fiscal years and indicates a rising cost to UPL’s growth. So, despite healthy sales growth, earnings estimates did not see large scale upgrades.

Similarly, NTPC presented a grand expansion plan at its annual analyst meet and reported strong revenue growth on higher electricity generation. But 6 percent growth in adjusted profit is out of sync with a 44 percent rise in revenue. Profits are weighed down by high maintenance costs (under-recoveries) and rise in fuel expenses. This indicates slow cost recovery from customers. Read our Research Team’s analysis of the NTPC’s results.

The dichotomy is best captured by IT companies which reported decent revenue growth but faced cuts in FY23 estimates due to severe pressure on profit margins.

However, the changing economic situation is also bringing relief for some sectors. The domestic automobile industry is a case in point. Thanks to improving chip supplies, passenger vehicle despatches rose to record levels in July. You can read our senior research analyst Nitin Agrawal’s take on the July automobile sales here.

The strong growth in commercial vehicles sales at sector leaders Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland may well be indicating an upcycle in the segment, writes Vatsala Kamat in this piece. Do read.

Readers may note that global chipmaker Intel Corp. has recently lowered its sales outlook for the current year on slowing demand from the personal computers segment. This seems to be aiding the automobile industry. With raw material cost easing, companies with new products and good customer bookings are set to benefit.

“In terms of costs, our commodity cost index is down ~200 bps+ each for passenger vehicles and two-wheelers currently, versus January-February levels. Moreover, OEMs have already taken price hikes of ~1-2 percent in 1Q FY23F,” analysts at Nomura said in a note. OEM is original equipment manufacturer. 100 basis points (bps) equal one percentage point.

Investing insights from our research team

Cipla: Watch out for respiratory and Peptide pipelines

ITC: Is there more steam left, post the recent run-up?

Ashok Leyland: Weak Q1 FY23, outlook promising

Metro Brands: Good fit for your portfolio

What else are we reading?

Is this a bear market rally or a new uptrend?

Why ITC’s growth may reignite demerger calls

Rural jobs are coming back

RBI policy: Time to take the foot off the pedal?

Why the BSNL bailout is throwing good money after bad

The cost of poll freebies: Who will bell the cat and how?

Supreme Court’s ruling on PMLA misses the woods for the trees

India could surpass China as world’s biggest minerals buyer, says economist (republished from the FT)

Monetary Policy | Expect a sharp and short hiking cycle

Climate Change | With more weather extremes in future, India needs new, effective solutions

Technical Picks: Zinc futures, Lupin, Himadri Chemicals, HDFC Bank and Chambal Fertilizers (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app)