Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Commodity prices reach for the sky

What does one make of the sharp increase in commodity prices? Everything that’s being extracted from the earth or growing in it has turned expensive, it seems. People have been wondering how equity markets can be so insensitive to the sufferings caused by COVID-19, but what about commodity markets? The poor may not care much about equity valuations mocking their plight, but fuel and food are basic needs that have become expensive during a pandemic.

The FAO Food Price Index—it tracks international prices of major food groups—has risen for 11 consecutive months now and its April value was up by 30.8percent over a year ago. Today’s chart of the day takes a long hard look at how commodity prices have moved since 1990, using the Bank of Canada Commodity Price Index as a proxy. The recent spike in the index shows a vertical and swift increase in prices. It’s not just food, but energy and prices of metals from steel to copper and aluminium that are up as well.

What gives? The reasons are many. One general reason is the liquidity pumped in by central banks found its way into several asset classes, with commodities being one of them. Another is China. A year ago, the world used lockdowns to combat the spread of the virus. China’s economy was relatively unaffected, but buyers in the world had lost their appetite for its goods. Supply chains were shut. To avert a slowdown, it pushed its economy to produce whatever it could, steel for example, and consume as much as it could of the same commodity, in infrastructure and cars, for example. That’s why when world GDP declined by 3.3percent in 2020, China’s GDP grew by 2.3percent, according to IMF data.

China’s stance resulted in a ferocious appetite for raw materials such as iron ore which sent their prices soaring, and that in turn sent the price of steel shooting up. Eventually, when the world economy came back on the rails, consumers’ pent-up appetite for goods came back. During the lockdown, shelves were emptied of toilet rolls and gaming consoles, among other lockdown necessities. Once opened, pent-up demand for everything else such as durables and cars came face to face with an unprepared industry. Other factors were at play too. Take the chip shortages, which were blamed on OEMs cutting back on orders during the pandemic but also on other factors such as water shortages affecting chip output.

Supply chains are playing an important role in fanning the flames. The Baltic Dry Index has touched a 10-year high, but why it is going up makes for an interesting read in today’s edition (hint: it’s not necessarily because of a pickup in global demand for goods). Meanwhile, COVID-19 too is playing a role because it continues to spread in many countries, especially in the developing world.

All these conditions are coming together to create a perfect storm that’s effortlessly lifting commodities. And the predictions are that this will continue and what else can anybody else say? Copper prices have shot up to $10000/tonne and now predictions are that it will touch $20000/tonne by 2025.

The flipside to this is that expensive raw materials will mean the goods they are used to make will also turn expensive, but to the extent that consumers can absorb the increase. That’s why inflation has been trudging up. What are the risks? All the reasons mentioned above can come undone. The kinks in supply chains may suddenly disappear. China’s ability to turn up the heat can be matched by its ability to douse the fire as well. They have done it earlier, when they decided the economy needs a soft-landing and switched from an investment-led economy to a consumption-led one. Elsewhere, rising prices could see consumers postpone demand.

Is there a silver lining? Some of the biggest producers and exporters of commodities are developing economies. The increase in prices should lead to the economies of these countries also benefiting as the income and value of their resources has risen considerably. On a related note, higher prices benefit commodity companies as well. Our research team has written in today’s edition on: Tata Steel: Betting on deleveraging and capex investment.

