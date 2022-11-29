Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China is catching a cold. Expect the global markets to sneeze

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

China, the largest consumer of most commodities globally, is seeing unprecedented protests against the country’s strict COVID restrictions. Amid a fresh bout of infections, China reimposed stringent restrictions, triggering an unprecedented backlash from residents. The protests unsettled global markets, which are already struggling to cope with inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war.

China has reportedly eased some curbs and many believe that the unrest will pave the way for a complete reopening. But the return to normalcy will not be smooth. The country was slow to vaccinate its elderly population. And as the country’s leadership continues to insist on its zero COVID policy, investors are worried about the economic fallout.

“While a disorderly (a quick) exit from China's COVID zero policy could ultimately prove a positive for global demand, getting to that point will be an exceptionally bumpy ride for the world's financial markets,” analysts at ING said in a note.

A turbulent China is not good news for the global economy. The country is the world’s largest and cheapest producer of many commodities, intermediate and finished goods. A prolonged COVID fight and restrictions can not only weigh on the country’s economic output but also impact companies across the globe. Many manufacturing companies in India depend on China for feedstock and raw materials. A squeeze in supplies from China can drive up prices.

Vatsala Kamat

READ MORE