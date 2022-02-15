Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Can inflation upset stock market returns?

Representative image. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo - D1BETTMEIYAA

A prolonged global fight to tame inflation is increasingly apparent. In India, retail inflation accelerated above 6 percent to a seven-month high in January 2022. Wholesale price inflation exceeded 10 percent for the 10th month in a row.

Inflation in the US, Eurozone, and the UK is at a multi-decade high and market participants are pencilling in multiple rate hikes by central banks.

Writing in the FT today (free to read for MC Pro subscribers), Ruchir Sharma argues that slower growth and higher inflation are the hallmarks of a post-COVID world.

In this scenario, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) forecast in FY23 looks all the more puzzling.

Nomura Research has forecast a 5.8 percent average retail inflation for FY23, way higher than RBI’s forecast of 4.5 percent. It has cited higher commodity prices, an increase in fuel pump prices (likely from March after state elections), services’ reopening pressures and elevated household inflation expectations as upside risks to inflation.

JM Financial Institutional Securities is a bit more sanguine but not by much. Its forecast is 5.3 percent. What’s more, the economists there believe that the RBI may be forced take policy action outside the bi-monthly review in a “scenario of global panic led by larger than expected rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve”.

Investors should note that tight monetary policies can restrict the easy money equity markets are currently used to. Historically, the global interest rate hike cycle has coincided with a compression in equity market valuations.

The risks are flagged by the Bank of America (BofA) Securities research team. BofA’s analysis of four rate hike cycles of the US Fed and the RBI from 1994 showed a contraction in market valuation. The caveat: valuations must be above the long-term average at the beginning of the rate hike cycle.

It’s no secret that the current market valuations are way above the long-term average. However, rate hikes by themselves cannot destroy returns for the investors. Even during these rate hike cycles, stocks have generated returns for investors. The key is earnings.

“Our analysis of past cycles also suggests that Indian markets delivered positive returns in 3/4 instances of US Fed/RBI hikes driven by earnings growth, even as valuations contracted,” notes BofA.

Quality companies with pricing power and relatively stable stock prices tend to perform better in inflationary environments, shows an analysis by experts at AllianceBernstein. The dynamic situation may warrant an active investing style in 2022, ponders this FT column. You can bank on our research team and experts for great stock picking ideas and insights.

