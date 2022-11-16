Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Stocks ride high, but signs of slowing economy persist

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

The mood on the Street suddenly turned ebullient as the BSE Sensex breached the 62,000 mark and the Nifty hit a 52-week high. Inflation data across economies seem to suggest that central banks may turn less aggressive on rate hikes, with the US Federal Reserve leading the way in pivoting soon.

As always, the question before investors is: Will the rally continue? Expectedly, there has been some profit taking in front-line stocks and the benchmarks have let off some steam.

Indeed, domestic inflation is cooling off, so are commodity and crude prices. GST collections and e-way bills are improving, showing encouraging movement of goods across the length and breadth of the country.

But there are tell-tale signs of the economy slowing. October trade data warn of an elevated trade deficit as exports declined for the first time in two years and imports too moderated to the lowest in eight months. Note that 24 of the 30 key export items showed contraction echoing economists’ concerns on how far domestic resilience can hold out amid the global slowdown. Today’s Chart of the Day shows India’s core exports have been falling since July this year, but the performance in October was particularly bad.

Vatsala Kamat

READ MORE