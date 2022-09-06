Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Betting on Indian market

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

The US and Europe, two of the world’s most prosperous regions, may be heading into a recession. But companies continue to bet on Indian market. This week saw the sale of Sembcorp Energy India to Tanweer Infrastructure, part of Oman Investment Corp. NTPC said it acquired Jhabua Power through corporate insolvency resolution process.

In other sectors, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Torrent Pharma among others are vying to acquire Curate Healthcare. Cipla, JB Chemicals & Pharma and Torrent Pharma are in talks to purchase Medley Pharma, reports The Economic Times. Separately, Reliance Industries signed agreements to acquire a majority stake in the US-based solar digitisation platform SenseHawk Inc.

Sembcorp Energy India owns and operates 2,640 megawatts (MW) of coal fired power plants. Jhabua Power has 600 MW operating thermal power plant. Both Curatio Healthcare and Medley Pharma have sizeable India business and interest from several suitors reflects their growing interest in the Indian drug market. Readers may note that pharmaceutical companies are trying to expand outside the US, particularly in India and other markets. Incessant pricing pressure and competition is making the North American market less remunerative.

In contrast, the Indian drug market is seeing steady expansion helped by price hikes. Domestic pharma market expanded 12.1 percent in August making it the third consecutive month of double-digit growth. In three months to August, the domestic market is estimated to have grown 14.2 percent, market research company AIOCD Pharmasofttech AWACS said, in a recent update.

“Even as regulatory headwinds could emerge, amid challenges in the US and margin pressures, a sustained domestic recovery bodes well for our formulations coverage,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note on the pharma sector.

Similarly, the thermal power sector is seeing a revival of sorts amid the uptick in demand and renewable power’s inability to fully cater to the incremental demand. Thermal power plant’s utilisation levels rose above 65 percent in April-August this year. Ratings agency CRISIL projects the utilisation levels of the thermal power plants to rise to highest levels in five years in current fiscal.

Indeed, with no large capacity additions under way and demand rising steadily, thermal power plant owners with spare capacities and reasonable cost base are expected to benefit in coming years. This explains the recent transactions in the sector.

There is a perceptible change in foreign portfolio investors’ (FPI) attitude towards Indian equities as well. These investors, who have been large sellers in first half 2022, have had a change of heart. They turned buyers in July and purchases rose sharply in August. An analysis of FPI purchases shows their preference for domestic economy focused companies.

“FPI buying in H2CY22 (till 15th August) has been driven by domestic economy sectors such as consumer discretionary, financials, industrials, FMCG and telecom. However, sectors driven by global factors such as oil & gas, IT and metals were sold by FPIs,” ICICI Securities said in a note.

Of course, inflows from FPIs can be fickle and the world is yet to see the back of high input costs. But the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, enthusiasm about domestic economy and its growth potential hold out hope for investors.

Investing insights from our research team

Subros — A leader available at an attractive valuation

Reliance Retail: What does its aggressive expansion plan mean for the sector?

Va Tech Wabag: More re-rating on the cards

What else are we reading?

Why FMCG stocks' good run may continue longer

In PPP terms, India became the third-largest economy back in 2009

India gets two new vaccines, must be ready for more quick breakthroughs

Industrial metal prices melt as global recession fears flare up (republished from the FT)

GuruSpeak | Hitesh Eidnani's journey from a globe-trotting investment banker to a full-time trader

Technical Picks: Hindustan Unilever, Amara Raja Batteries, M&M Financial, L&T and Zinc (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).

R. Sree Ram

Moneycontrol Pro