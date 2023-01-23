Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banks lend a hand to earnings amid global headwinds

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

Banks and financial services companies are providing welcome support to the earnings season, amid the increasing impact of the global economic slowdown. After HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank reported healthy earnings for the December 2022 quarter. In insurance, HDFC Life and SBI Life reported decent growth in premium and normalised revenue. The earnings of these companies in the finance sector are markedly better than the results released till now.

Revenue growth moderated at IT services companies. The effect of an economic slowdown and stress faced by certain industries is more pronounced in the results of second-rung IT companies. Sequential revenue declined at Mphasis, reflecting the slowdown in spending in banking and financial services' verticals. LTIMindtree’s performance is weighed down by furloughs, seasonality and moderation in spending by clients in the stressed industry verticals.

R. Sree Ram