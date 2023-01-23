Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banks lend a hand to earnings amid global headwinds

The earnings of these companies in the finance sector are markedly better than the results released till now. (Representative image)

Banks and financial services companies are providing welcome support to the earnings season, amid the increasing impact of the global economic slowdown. After HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank reported healthy earnings for the December 2022 quarter. In insurance, HDFC Life and SBI Life reported decent growth in premium and normalised revenue. The earnings of these companies in the finance sector are markedly better than the results released till now.

Revenue growth moderated at IT services companies. The effect of an economic slowdown and stress faced by certain industries is more pronounced in the results of second-rung IT companies. Sequential revenue declined at Mphasis, reflecting the slowdown in spending in banking and financial services' verticals. LTIMindtree’s performance is weighed down by furloughs, seasonality and moderation in spending by clients in the stressed industry verticals.

Results of companies in other industries are also uninspiring. Soft realisations weighed on the performances of UltraTech and JSW Steel.

Among smaller companies, Rallis India surprised the Street by reporting a lacklustre performance. Revenue grew just 0.3 percent from the year ago quarter. The reasons behind the tepid performance hold a message of caution for investors. A harsh rainy season impacted product offtake in 2022 resulting in higher inventories and sales returns. Its exports business also suffered due to high inventory and pressure on realisations in customer markets. Analysts fear that its performance may remain weak in the near term (Q4 FY23).

In contrast, banks are seeing a cyclical recovery in business. Normalisation of economic activity post-COVID disruption is driving business growth. Our research team analysed the results of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, and believes that the latter has scope for expansion in valuations.

“ICICI Bank should trade at a premium valuation as it has not only matched HDFC Bank in terms of loan growth, funding profile, asset quality and capital position, but has even far exceeded HDFC Bank on key financial parameters like margins and provisioning buffer,” writes Neha Dave in this piece. Do read.

Of course, all banks are not doing equally well. Investors should also see the current rebound in banks' earnings against the backdrop of balance sheet repairs, low interest rates and a phase of subdued loan growth. While factors such as low finance rates are reversing, investors should be wary of the fallout of the economic slowdown on bank lending.

Budget Snapshots: Rising interest rates leave less money for the government to spend on infrastructure and social needs. Note that more than a fifth of the central government’s total expenditure is already earmarked for payment of interest on the loans that it has taken.

