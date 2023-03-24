Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banking fragility and the heavy hand of the State

Dear Reader,

Banking 101 is basically borrowing money from a person by way of a deposit and lending that money to someone else in need of funds. The depositor trusts the bank to return the money when he or she wants and the bank trusts the borrower to repay the funds so that the depositor can be paid back. Anything that happens in between is the risk that the banker takes. At the heart of it, banking is the business of getting this risk right. If we look at the latest bunch of accidents in the US banking industry, misjudging this risk has been the key cause. Whether you lend to governments or individuals or corporations, the banker should know the underlying risk.

Lulled by central bank money printing (that ironically was to heal from a financial crisis) bankers at Silicon Valley Bank began to chase yields and put money into bonds. We know how that ended.

Bankers in India are no less to blame. The bad loan cycle that decimated public sector lenders came to be owing to over indulgence in infrastructure lending which bankers termed as ‘nation-building’. Unbridled lending to infra led to toxic assets surging to 15 percent for the banking industry, hollowing out capital for many lenders. In nation-building, banking became incidental.

Aparna Iyer