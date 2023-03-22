 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banking crisis: Will Powell pause?

Manas Chakravarty
Mar 22, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India likely to maintain growth momentum, gold is back in the limelight, China's own banking problems, cautious fund managers prefer to sit on cash, and more

US Fed chair Jerome Powell will have to tread a fine line, not only when deciding on whether to hike or not to hike.

A new narrative has gripped the markets. As a result of the blows suffered by US banks and Credit Suisse, economists and analysts are saying banks will now be wary of lending, especially the regional banks that account for a substantial chunk of credit. That could result in a credit crunch, which will slash growth in the US. Moreover, since regional banks lend predominantly to smaller businesses, the credit crunch will affect these smaller firms. The upshot is that the odds of the US economy tumbling into a recession have risen sharply in the past couple of weeks. Therefore, goes the argument, the US Fed should not exacerbate the situation by raising its policy rate today. Some, like Elon Musk, have called for a rate cut. Nomura has predicted a 25 basis point rate cut and an end to quantitative tightening, to offset financial instability.

Indeed, a recent study published at NBER says that even if 10 percent of uninsured depositors withdraw their money, 66 banks, accounting for $210 billion of assets, would fail in the US.