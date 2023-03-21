Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banking crisis in US and Europe holds valuable lessons

Dear Reader,

For investors who entered the stock markets after the 2007-2008 global financial crisis the current turmoil in the US and European banking sectors hold valuable lessons.

One is the importance of the customers and how crucial they are for investor confidence. Both Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Credit Suisse have sizeable assets. But as customers rushed to the exit gates, banks were unable to keep up with liquidity demands, plunging them into crisis. Credit Suisse’s customers are feared to have been cutting exposure to the bank for some time now and are partly responsible for its failure.

R. Sree Ram