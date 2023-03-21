Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banking crisis in US and Europe holds valuable lessons

As the current crisis evolves there will be many more lessons to be learnt. But the current crisis awkwardly highlights the ill-effects of ultra loose monetary policies and lax banking regulations.

For investors who entered the stock markets after the 2007-2008 global financial crisis the current turmoil in the US and European banking sectors hold valuable lessons.

One is the importance of the customers and how crucial they are for investor confidence. Both Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Credit Suisse have sizeable assets. But as customers rushed to the exit gates, banks were unable to keep up with liquidity demands, plunging them into crisis. Credit Suisse’s customers are feared to have been cutting exposure to the bank for some time now and are partly responsible for its failure.

An analysis of a research study published by the NBER shows that SVB does not stand out as having very high mark-to-market losses or lowest capital. There are other banks with inferior readings. However, most of SVB’s assets are funded by uninsured deposits. This made it more vulnerable to a bank run. SVB’s less diversified customer base did not help either. Its largely tech savvy customers rushed to withdraw money on the first hint of trouble with a click of a button.

“The researchers added that SVB’s marked-to-market assets were barely enough to cover its uninsured deposits and even a small fire sale discount would result in uninsured depositors losing money in a run, making a bank run rational,” writes Manas Chakravarty in today’s edition.

A second lesson is the ramifications of ultra-loose monetary policies. Central banks, in their larger objective of greater social good, use cheap and easy money to prop up economies. This encourages excessive risk taking and creates asset bubbles. SVB’s collapse can be partly traced to its investments during the low interest rate regime (which is not long ago) and a lack of sufficient hedges to its interest rate risks. As central banks quickly altered their policy stance jacking up interest rates, SVB found itself in trouble.

“Monetary policy has limited tools to help in an economic recovery and central banks invariably don’t know when to stop once they start pouring out the money. It invariably leads to asset bubbles and high inflation and when the central bank tries to remedy that with higher interest rates, the next round of financial problems begin in the system,” writes Prosenjit Datta in this piece. Do read.

As the current crisis evolves there will be many more lessons to be learnt. But the current crisis awkwardly highlights the ill-effects of ultra loose monetary policies and lax banking regulations. Martin Wolf, the celebrated commentator at Financial Times suggests four ways to fix the current problem in the banking sector. You can read about them here, free for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers.

