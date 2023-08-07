Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Autos await festive cheer after damp July

A slowdown was seen in most auto companies’ whole sales in the June quarter itself.

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days.

The euphoria around auto sales is slowly waning. July retail sales just released by the Federation of Automotive Dealers’ Association (FADA) suggest that growth in sales across most vehicle segments is moderating.

Here are some telling signs.

One, the 10 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in overall auto sales was mainly fuelled by strong double-digit growth in tractors and three-wheelers. But growth in sales of passenger vehicles (PV), two-wheelers (2W) and commercial vehicles (CV) that was robust until April slipped into single digits.

Two, the month-on-month (m-o-m) data was far from encouraging, showing the auto makers actually sold less vehicles in July than June. Both 2Ws and PVs registered lower sales m-o-m and CVs were flat. To some extent, one could see this slowdown in most auto companies’ whole sales in the June quarter itself. The management commentary by most auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) stated that pent-up demand seen after COVID-led lockdowns is no longer a storyline that can build conviction on auto sales.

On the contrary, there are concerns that the high food inflation and sticky interest rates would impact demand for discretionary items, including autos. Urban and rural consumer inflation picked up m-o-m in June. More headwinds are anticipated due to erratic and uneven monsoon as well as floods in northern India.

Three, some segments such as 2Ws and CVs sales are lower than pre-COVID levels. In fact, the contraction from the pre-pandemic levels has sharpened since June.

That said, there are pockets that are shining bright such as utility vehicles (UVs) and premium motorcycles. MCPro Research team’s analysis of Mahindra & Mahindra’s stellar outperformance in the June quarter highlights that UV sales are in top gear. The automotive segment’s huge order book is set to offset sluggishness in the farm equipment segment. Earlier, Maruti Suzuki India’s results too showed higher demand pick-up in UVs even as concerns remain in the entry level segments.

But will premiumisation continue to support demand? After all, competitive intensity is rising, too. All hopes are now pinned on the forthcoming festive season. Wholesales from OEMs may continue to expand as companies build inventories and launch new models to cater to festive demand. This would particularly be pronounced in PVs and 2Ws.

As for the stock market euphoria, festive sales would be an important indicator to decide if moderating demand seen in the past two months is a blip or the beginning of a slowdown. Of course, given recessionary winds in global markets, there is not much hope on the export front for auto companies in the near term.

Vatsala Kamat

Moneycontrol Pro