Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | As L&T orders roll, tide turns for private capex

All industries are not uniformly reflecting macroeconomic stress. We have highlighted this phenomenon in IT companies’ results, which continue to reflect decent demand. Latest results of engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reinforce this view. Order inflows at the company increased 23 percent in the September quarter and the company's management exuded confidence that it can achieve the upper end of the 12-15 percent revenue growth guidance.

Encouragingly, the management commentary indicates an uptick in private sector capital expenditure (capex). Private sector order prospects are 10 percent higher than the year ago period, L&T's management told analysts. They constitute 18-20 percent of the order prospect pipeline of Rs 6.3 lakh crore, an encouraging sign. Buildings and factories, metals and minerals sectors are leading the private sector order pipeline. “The quarter’s highlight is a pick-up in domestic orders/execution,” point out analysts at Nuvama Research.

As such, India remains core to L&T’s business, generating three-fourths of the order pipeline. Infrastructure is a big business segment. Thanks to the central government’s push, orders from the infrastructure space remains healthy. According to Equirus Securities, the central government’s capital expenditure in September stood at Rs 90,000 crore, the highest in recent months.

Couple this with high crude oil price-led investments in the Middle East, another key market, and L&T remains in a good spot. “Oil between $80-100 is a sweet spot for L&T as both India and ME (Middle East) tend to do well on capex and FY23E is one of those few years in the company's history that the outlook for both is bright,” Jefferies India said in a note.

Our research team echoes the view and says the company is poised to deliver healthy performance in the rest of the fiscal year. Read Bharat Gianani’s analysis of the results here.

Of course, the results only capture current trends and do not fully reflect emerging risks. Deep economic recession in the US and Europe can adversely impact crude oil prices and trigger a spending rethink by energy producers.

Similarly, good revenue collections are important for the Indian government to maintain capex. States continue to prioritise welfare schemes over investments. Still, L&T's presence across infrastructure verticals places it better than peers to navigate the economic slowdown.

