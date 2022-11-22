Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | As foreign investors head back to India, Nifty faces valuation hump

Dear Reader,

The benchmark Nifty 50 index was little changed this month despite major purchases by foreign investors. Overseas investors have infused Rs 30,385 crore into domestic equities so far in November, reversing their earlier stand. Yet, the Nifty 50 gained less than 1 percent this month.

The Nifty 50 index is not far from its record highs and inflows from overseas have countered exits by domestic investors and funds.

Even then, one can no longer be certain that market returns will mimic fund flows. The relative outperformance of Indian markets in 2022 has made local equities expensive. The Nifty currently trades at 20.6 times its one-year forward earnings estimates, above its long-run average of 16.2 times.

The premium valuations are out of sync with earnings trends. Analysts pared earnings estimates of the Nifty 50 index after the September 2022 quarter earnings season.

R. Sree Ram

