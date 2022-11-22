Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | As foreign investors head back to India, Nifty faces valuation hump

Representative image

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

The benchmark Nifty 50 index was little changed this month despite major purchases by foreign investors. Overseas investors have infused Rs 30,385 crore into domestic equities so far in November, reversing their earlier stand. Yet, the Nifty 50 gained less than 1 percent this month.

The Nifty 50 index is not far from its record highs and inflows from overseas have countered exits by domestic investors and funds.

Even then, one can no longer be certain that market returns will mimic fund flows. The relative outperformance of Indian markets in 2022 has made local equities expensive. The Nifty currently trades at 20.6 times its one-year forward earnings estimates, above its long-run average of 16.2 times.

The premium valuations are out of sync with earnings trends. Analysts pared earnings estimates of the Nifty 50 index after the September 2022 quarter earnings season.

If the earnings pressures do not ease or the demand environment worsens, then aggregate earnings of Nifty 50 companies may rise in single digits or less than 10 percent in the current fiscal year. This does not befit the 20 times valuation multiple of the Nifty.

Consensus estimates now project a 10.6 percent rise in earnings during FY23, sharply slower than 40.5 percent rise in FY22 and 18.8 percent in FY21.

“December quarter has (a) tougher base for year-on-year comparison due to early Diwali in 2022 and also better post-COVID recovery in the base,” analysts at Jefferies India said in a note.

An analysis of the September 2022 quarter shows lopsided performance. Earnings of cement, metals, certain pharma, chemical and oil marketing companies suffered from high costs, poor realisations and lower sales. Companies in the consumer staples and durables industries warned about soft rural demand.

While banks and financial services companies put forth a good show, much depends on demand and recovery in profit margins. “We believe the upside (for the Nifty) from hereon will have to be supported by earnings delivery and macro-economic stability,” JM Financial Institutional Securities said in September quarter earnings review note.

As such, Indian equities are nearly twice as expensive as emerging market peers. If global headwinds ease, then foreign investors may likely to go to cheaper emerging markets like China, South Korea, and Taiwan, warns Shishir Asthana in this piece . Do read.

Investing insights from our research team

NMDC: Free cash flow, higher dividend yield to support valuation

Nazara Technologies: Impressive Q2 fails to cheer investors

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Well poised to strengthen presence in apparel space

Tracker

Economic Recovery Tracker | Rural sentiment recovers, bank credit softens

What else are we reading?

How gold may gain from the crypto crash

JLR chief Thierry Bollore’s exit raises questions about Tata Motors' prospects

Is UK’s return to austerity warranted?

The Gulf is partying while it can (republished from the FT)

Data Protection Bill | State gets absolute power, and that’s not a good thing

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case | Let’s not blame the victim, but focus on society

Technical Picks: Aditya Birla Capital, Ambuja Cements, Marksans Pharma and Indian Overseas Bank (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).

R Sree RamMoneycontrol Pro