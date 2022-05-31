Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are we headed for an oil slick ahead?

Dear Reader,

Even as investors welcomed the reopening of Shanghai, a major economic hub in China, a new set of worries is dawning on markets. One of them is the potential impact on energy markets. Brent crude oil futures moved above $119 a barrel in Tuesday trading as investors gauged the impact of incremental demand from Shanghai reopening.

Adding strength to oil prices is the European Union’s (EU) decision to ban oil imports from Russia. Roughly a quarter of the EU’s crude oil imports originates from Russia, according to a New York Times report. After the formal agreement, EU members may begin scouting for alternative supplies, exerting pressure on an already tight crude oil market. Note that the oil producers' group OPEC is raising output only gradually. The cartel is set to meet on June 2.

Even so, investors are not overly worried. Despite an agreement, the EU is unlikely to wean off Russian oil completely. According to reports, oil delivered by pipelines will be exempted from the embargo in the initial phase. Sea-borne crude oil imports are curtailed initially.

In any case, the global economy is feared to be hitting a speed bump amid soaring inflation and monetary policy tightening by the central banks. Business activity in China is also expected to recover gradually. This should provide some room for adjustment.

“This move (EU ban on Russian oil) is supportive for prices. However, the market has had a month to digest the potential ban, and so we suspect it is largely priced in already. This is reflected in the price action in early trading in Asia this morning,” commodities' strategists at ING said in a note.

Firm crude oil and energy prices meanwhile are aiding earnings of the commodity companies. After Coal India, ONGC has reported healthy March quarter results. Operating profit jumped on better realisations. Firm outlook for crude oil prices and rise in domestic gas rates are expected to support ONGC’s earnings in the near term.

Talking about commodities, our research team analysed the March quarter results of GAIL India. As demand for natural gas rises steadily, India will rely on GAIL to secure supplies and transmit the fuel across the country, providing the company earnings visibility, writes Nitin Sharma.

R Sree Ram

Moneycontrol Pro