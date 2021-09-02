Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are the animal spirits back?

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

While India reported real GDP growth of 20.1 percent for the April-June quarter, the cheer was muted owing to the fact that real GVA (Gross Value Added) in April-June 2021 was 92.2 per cent of GVA in April-June 2019.

But what will bring some cheer about the sustainability of growth is the goods and services tax (GST) numbers for August which came out yesterday. GST collections were Rs 1.12 lakh crore, the second month in a row when they exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore. That’s as clear a sign as any about the pick-up in economic activity. Similarly, e-way bill generation for August exceeded the 60 million mark for the second straight month.

The pick-up in activity and sustained GST monthly run-rate above Rs 1 lakh crore will bring some relief for central government finances. Data from the Controller General of Accounts show that net tax revenues collected by the government between April and July was Rs 5.3 lakh crore, even better than the pre-pandemic number of Rs 3.4 lakh crore for April-July 2019. As we have pointed out earlier, stretched finances are the reason behind the asset monetisation programme and the government’s inability to cut taxes on fuel or put more cash in people’s wallets by way of stimulus.

The flip side of the GDP growth and the pick-up in economic activity is that it is based on a few big companies and a few sectors doing well. Domestic demand is still weak and contact-intensive sectors are not doing well. The pick-up in vaccination seen in recent days – over 10 million doses a day – must be sustained to revive demand.

Investing insights from our research team:

August auto sales -- Scarcity of semiconductor chips a speed breaker

Construction sector: Do companies have better growth prospects in FY22?

AU SFB – Is this adversity an opportunity for investors?

JSW Energy: Run-up in share price fully reflects earnings growth

What else are we reading today?

Aluminium producers to benefit from spike in prices

Urgent need to deepen electricity market

Drones get a major policy boost in India

Crossword sale will reduce costs, but bigger battle awaits Shoppers Stop

China’s changing role in the world economy (Republished from the FT)

Technical Picks: Vedanta, Tata Power, ICICI Lombard GI and Shilpa Medicare (These are published every trading day before markets open)

Ravi KrishnanMoneycontrol Pro