Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are higher oil prices the new normal?

The rumble in the global crude oil market is acquiring a new dimension, the prospect of an economic slowdown in China. Brent crude oil prices eased below $110 a barrel this week as the country’s biggest city Shanghai was placed under a lockdown for mass testing. These curbs and growing COVID outbreaks can slow the world’s second-largest economy considerably this year, warn economists at Nomura.

China is the world’s largest importer of most commodities, including crude oil. According to a Reuters report, Shanghai accounts for about 4 percent of China’s oil consumption and lower demand from the city can help offset concerns about tight crude oil supplies to an extent.

But the relief from the curbs may be temporary. Importantly, a key member of the OPEC energy alliance has said there are no readily available alternatives to Russia’s output of 10 million barrels of oil a day. That view expects tight supply conditions to keep oil prices firm.

Even so, as the drop in prices illustrates, concerns about demand are resurfacing. China’s credit growth is slowing and troubles in the country's property sector remain a major challenge. Moreover, a slowdown in China, due to its sheer size, can have ramifications for the region's economies.

"We have generally lowered our growth forecasts across the Asia-Pacific and raised our inflation expectations. This reflects already higher energy and commodity prices, an expectation of (US) Fed interest rate increases, and the volatility and inflation effects of the Russia-Ukraine war," Louis Kuijs, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings, said in a statement.

In India, the onset of summer is raising demand for electricity, shows our Economic Recovery Tracker. Mobility levels are healthy. However, employment and consumer sentiment are flashing red signals. Elsewhere, Nomura’s India business resumption index eased in the week ending March 27. Unlike in China, there is no immediate threat of a new COVID wave in India. But elevated inflation can weigh on consumption demand, warns Nomura.

On markets, Shishir Asthana has written on SEBI’s directive to Ruchi Soya Industries to provide a three-day window for investors to withdraw their applications for the follow-on public offer (FPO). The market regulator issued the order based on the unsolicited SMS messages, advertising the issue. The company claims innocence and has filed a complaint with a police station at Haridwar to take up an investigation with respect to the circulation of the message.

But is the market regulator overstepping its brief in issuing a directive against Ruchi Soya's FPO? After all, regulated market intermediaries such as brokers solicit investments. “Why are research reports, calls and messages from brokers and advertisements by the company fine, but messages to stakeholders deserve punishment?” asks Asthana. Do read. The stock is up 8 percent in Tuesday’s trade.

