Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Another challenge for capex revival

In a rising interest rate environment, the bar for investing capital becomes very high. Individuals instinctively think twice before making big-ticket decisions such as taking a mortgage to buy a house. In the current environment, rising interest rates mean a higher cost for a mortgage and add to rising house values. Of course, if the income and balance-sheet of the individual can bear the increase, then it’s still doable. But a downbeat employment market visible in sectors such as tech could alter the equation.

A similar conundrum is faced by companies. Rising debt levels not only mean a higher cost of debt, but equity turns expensive too, particularly when the risk premium moves up. Then lands the question of how the business is faring and the balance-sheet health. In good times, capital allocation decisions may still proceed unhindered as projections will show that returns justify investing. Then, corporate balance sheets are seen to be healthier.

But a recent IMF chart puts the spotlight on Asian economies and their borrowings. It then looked at corporate debt and how it is shared between firms with varying levels of interest coverage ratios. Coverage is arrived at by dividing profit by interest, showing how comfortable companies are on this front. That is, an interest cover of 4 could mean that a company’s profit could fall to one-fourth of its current level and it would still have profit remaining to service interest.

The IMF note says that as of mid-2022, 17 percent of Asia’s corporate debt was held by firms with an interest coverage ratio of less than one and another one-third with firms with a ratio of between 1-4 times. If that seems like they seem vulnerable, then India’s situation looks more worrying as nearly a third of its share of corporate debt is in companies with interest coverage of less than 1 times.

This goes against the general perception that Indian balance sheets are healthier. So we looked at CMIE data in today’s chart of the day, to see what it tells us about trends in interest cover and debt to equity ratios. There does seem a worsening in the trend in FY23 using data as of September 2022. Once the full data set for March 2023 also becomes available, a clearer picture should become available.

The CMIE data does show certain manufacturing sectors — such as textiles and metals, for example — feeling the strain of falling margins. This is hitting profit growth even as interest costs may be rising, either due to higher working capital needs, rising rates or even due to debt getting capitalised as new projects are commissioned. The combined effect may be squeezing the interest cover. The increase in debt too is outstripping the increase in net worth, which is causing debt to equity ratios to worsen relative to earlier levels.

While this may seem like a worrying situation, there are several sectors that are in a comfortable position. Therefore, for investors, the portfolio composition becomes more relevant. Interest rates have also peaked, which means the problem should not be turning worse on this account, at least. If inflation remains low, then at some time, the expectation is rates will be cut.

But what’s not sure is the outlook for demand and the profitability of companies. The global economy is going through a rough patch and now, the consensus is growing that China is unlikely to act as a counterweight to the inevitable growth slowdown that will take place in the US and Europe. The next few quarters should yield more clues on how this is going to play out.

But, if these trends on interest cover and debt to equity continue to worsen, then it’s quite understandable if Indian companies go slow on their capex plans. Their caution in investing, in hindsight, may have been a wise one.

