Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Airlines are ruling the sky again, will the stocks fly?

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

The holiday season has kicked in early for airlines and airport operators. Domestic air passenger traffic has reached pre-COVID levels. Daily flyers crossed the 400,000 mark this month, with Sunday seeing a record number of passengers flying. The country’s largest airport in Delhi is struggling to cope with passenger volumes​.

The surge in passenger traffic is improving the operating metrics of the domestic airlines. As per ICRA, utilisation levels of the domestic airline industry is estimated to have increased to 89 percent in November, from 80 percent a year ago. In November 2019, utilisation levels stood at 90 percent.

Elevated fares and softening of fuel prices are expected to help airlines turn the corner. InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo), which has been reeling under losses, is projected to report a profit in the December 2022 quarter, forecasts ICICI Securities.

“With the onset of the festive season, sharper recent demand comeback, relatively stable crude/rupee -- we expect the sector to fare much better than its recent past,” analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in a note.

R. Sree Ram

READ MORE