Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Airlines are ruling the sky again, will the stocks fly?

The holiday season has kicked in early for airlines and airport operators. Domestic air passenger traffic has reached pre-COVID levels. Daily flyers crossed the 400,000 mark this month, with Sunday seeing a record number of passengers flying. The country’s largest airport in Delhi is struggling to cope with passenger volumes​.

The surge in passenger traffic is improving the operating metrics of the domestic airlines. As per ICRA, utilisation levels of the domestic airline industry is estimated to have increased to 89 percent in November, from 80 percent a year ago. In November 2019, utilisation levels stood at 90 percent.

Elevated fares and softening of fuel prices are expected to help airlines turn the corner. InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo), which has been reeling under losses, is projected to report a profit in the December 2022 quarter, forecasts ICICI Securities.

“With the onset of the festive season, sharper recent demand comeback, relatively stable crude/rupee -- we expect the sector to fare much better than its recent past,” analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in a note.

The optimism has driven a recovery in Indigo’s stock in the last one month. Yet the stock is at January 2022 levels and reflects investor caution. The airline industry remains constrained. Total domestic departures in November 2022 are still lower than pre-COVID levels. According to ICRA, delays in delivery of components and spares are restricting airlines’ capacity.

Some airlines are also facing liquidity constraints. Intensifying competition from new and established business groups can keep air tariffs in check. The Tata group, which is consolidating its airline operations under one unit, is gaining market share. The Air India operator aims to reach 30 percent market share in five years. Akasa Air is making its presence felt and is slowly gaining share.

While airlines have abstained from irrational pricing as of now, favourable revenue yields and improvement in earnings remain key for shareholders. “The airlines’ efforts to maintain and/or grow their market share will limit their ability to expand margins in an elevated fuel cost environment,” warns ICRA.

