Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Airline stocks flying into an air pocket?

As Indians resumed travel, domestic air passenger traffic recovered smartly in recent months. Domestic passenger traffic is estimated to be moving closer to the pre-pandemic levels and airlines have seen a significant improvement in utilisation levels. However, just as normalcy is returning, the industry is facing new headwinds.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have hit a new high this week, more than doubling from a year ago. While this is steeply raising operating costs, the depreciation of the Indian rupee is making matters worse. A large part (around 70 percent) of the airlines costs are dollar denominated and airlines will be hard pressed to fully recoup rising costs.

Airlines have been raising ticket prices. But the recent surge in input costs warrant large price hikes, which some fear could hit demand. “Despite taking a significant price increase, airlines may be required to take further hikes to offset the surge in ATF price, possibly reaching a point of demand elasticity in travel industry,” warn analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

Competition may also act as a limiting factor for price hikes. The Tata group is consolidating its investments in airlines and is eyeing a bigger role in the sector. Akasa Air is set launch its operations and Jet Airways is preparing to resume flying.

Even if airlines refrain from price wars, investors would do well to monitor crude prices. The oil market is precariously placed currently. With Europe restricting its purchases of Russian crude, the global market is currently under-supplied in crude oil, Vandana Hari, an expert on energy markets, said in an IIFL Securities webinar. Any reduction in supplies hereon can further drive up crude oil prices.

That is a major risk India faces right now. High commodity prices can keep inflation elevated amid slow economic growth, Tanvee Gupta Jain, India economist at UBS India tells in an interview with Vatsala Kamat. “The moment global commodity prices goes up, it starts hurting India's GDP growth and leads to widening current account deficit,” warns Jain. Do read.

