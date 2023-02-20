Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Adverse times may see FMCG companies focus on core strengths

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. Hindustan Unilever’s shares did not skip a beat after its decision to sell its wheat flour brand Annapurna and salt brand Captain Cook. No surprises there. Shareholders of a newer vintage may have never even heard of these names before. If their presence was a negligible one, at 0.25 percent of FY22 sales, their sale too earned a mere Rs 60 crore, a sign these brands are not in good health. HUL’s market capitalisation is 11 times its FY22 sales.

But their sale is a significant event, nevertheless. It marks HUL’s complete exit from two staples, in which two leading competitors—ITC and the Tata group—are active. But these brands had ceased to be a focus a long time ago. Salt was anyway a low-margin product and remains so. Atta too was a difficult market, but HUL had big plans, probably to counter ITC’s growing national spread with its Aashirwad atta.

While margins were low in both, they also required considerable and sustained investments in marketing. This meant using cash flows from other businesses to incubate the brands for at least a decade. ITC’s tobacco business gave it a cash hosepipe that it has used to nurture several brands. Tata Chemicals had its soda ash business that yielded salt as a byproduct.

Ordinary table salt was probably too difficult a market to crack, which is why even ITC did not touch it. ITC had an edge in atta since it traded in agricultural commodities and understood how the agricultural sector worked. Although HUL did not have any skills in this market, its foray into atta could have been attributable to the potential — India’s wheat belt is a huge market — and also to counter the rising graph of ITC.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan