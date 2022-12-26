Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A sombre IPO market in 2022 holds lessons for investors and issuers

Dear Reader,

Sah Polymers will likely to be the last initial public offering (IPO) of 2022. The public issue is set to open on Friday, December 30. The year 2022 is ending on a sombre note for IPO investors.

Three companies that completed their fundraising in the first half of December have dropped below their issue price on the first trading day. The companies--Abans Holdings, Sula Vineyards, Landmark Cars--saw muted response from investors, receiving bids in the range of 1-3 times the shares offered. IPOs of KFin Technologies and Elin Electronics are set to list this week.

Gauging poor market conditions, companies have curtailed fundraising activity in 2022. The total money raised through IPOs in 2022 is way below the previous year’s levels, as this Moneycontrol report explains. About Rs 61,000 crore is estimated to be raised through IPOs this year, lower than Rs 1.2 lakh crore companies raised in 2021.

Even so, IPO investors may have lesser reasons to complain this year versus 2021. As of December 18, only 32 percent of the companies that have raised funds this year are trading at a discount to the issue price. Comparatively about 40 percent of the companies that have raised funds through IPOs in 2021 are trading below their issue prices, shows an analysis by Bank of Baroda Research.

