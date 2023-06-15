Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A pregnant pause but more rate hikes loom

The case for future rate hikes is further strengthened by projections of higher growth in US.

After firing ten continuous rounds of rate hikes since March 2022, the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted for a “pause”. However, the continued hawkish stance signals that the Federal Reserve is not confident that inflation has sufficiently moderated. This implies that there could be rate hikes in the near term before the Fed decides to “pivot”.

To be sure, retail inflation has come off from the peak 9.2 per cent last year to 4 per cent in May, which is substantially lower than 4.9 per cent in April. What keeps the Fed watchful is that it is still some distance away from the targeted inflation rate of two per cent. Besides, core inflation continues to rule higher – above 5 percent.

As Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, “What we'd like to see is credible evidence that inflation is topping out and begging to come down." The case for future rate hikes is further strengthened by projections of higher growth in US, lower unemployment and a tight labour market that keeps wage costs high.

In today’s Chart of the Day, Manas Chakravarty deconstructs the Fed’s ‘hawkish pause’. The uncertainty on the contours of inflation and growth comes clear in the Fed statement that attempted to explain the pause. “Holding the target range steady at this meeting allows the (Fed) to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy,” it said.

As the hawkish pause was not totally a surprise, there were only soft ripples in the financial markets. While the markets were already pricing in a rate hike in the July FOMC meet, a cut in rates is unlikely before January 2024.

The bigger worry currently is the El Nino, which the US Climate Prediction Centre declared officially as having arrived. This article by Ajay Bagga

explains the patterns in El Nino events in the past, which have left an indelible mark on global weather patterns, impacting ecosystems, economies, and livelihoods across the world. From the equity investor, this article highlights how rate hikes by Fed and the progress of monsoon could add volatility to Indian stocks. A neat strategy could be to wait for pullback for domestic themes and accumulate beaten down global cyclicals, says Anubhav Sahu.

Indeed, central banks across the globe seem to be in a similar frame of mind- pausing to gauge the impact of the steep and significant past rate hikes on the economy, before moving ahead. Most economists concede that the resilience in economies that are holding up amid the adversities of the pandemic and war is indeed puzzling!

The conundrum before policy makers and central bankers is while a rate cut could fuel inflation, a hike might also tip the economy into recession, if not well calibrated. Some policymakers are getting uneasy with the way in inflation is failing to react to the 500 basis-points rate hike since March 2022, says Bloomberg’s Jonathan Levin in this article.

So, if forecasts are to be believed, a couple of more rate hikes by the Fed will not surprise. The question therefore is, after a pregnant pause, when will Powell deliver the next rate hike?

