Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A Coup In The Skies: What IndiGo's 500-aircraft deal with Airbus means

IndiGo’s 500-aircraft deal with Airbus is reportedly the largest-ever single aircraft order placed by any airline with Airbus. (Representative image)

The war in the domestic skies is finally getting real. Interglobe Aviation, aka IndiGo’s 500-aircraft deal with French aerospace giant Airbus is being lauded as a defining moment in aviation history.

It is reportedly the largest-ever single aircraft order placed by any airline with Airbus. Veteran analysts of the sector also state that commercially IndiGo has locked in delivery slots for the next decade with this mega order. Such large deals allow customers to set commercially viable terms such as engine selection, exact mix of the type of aircraft and of course, pricing.

With this deal, IndiGo has soared several feet higher than Tata-owned Air India, which shocked all not only with its turnaround plans but also by its 470-aircraft order placed with Boeing and Airbus earlier this year.

To be sure, domestic skies seem to be showering a bonanza on airline companies in India in the post-pandemic period. High demand and passenger load factor leading to soaring air fares are making headlines. IndiGo, which has the largest market share in the domestic skies will have a fleet in excess of 1,000 aircraft by 2035!

For those puzzled by the financial muscle of these airlines that were struggling for survival through the pandemic, they seem to have finally struck upon a winning business model. Analysts reckon that IndiGo may use the sale and leaseback model to finance its fleet acquisition -- something that works well for this sector, given the huge cost of aircraft. Besides, the sale at a much later date from the purchase, usually comes at a significant profit.

That said, these future orders and the sale-and-leaseback model run the risk of currency volatility. The lease liability too, needs to be managed well, especially during challenging times for the industry.

Be that as it may, the aggressive deals in domestic skies signal good times for the aviation industry as a whole. Even globally, the airline industry market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 25.5 per cent from 2022 to 2027. Reports also point to high growth in the Asia Pacific region. According to forecast reports published by Boeing, in the next two decades, the APAC region will account for approximately half of the global air traffic and about 40 per cent of all new aircraft deliveries.

Indeed, IndiGo appears to have got its business model right. Investors too seem to have given a thumbs-up to the company as the stock hit a 52-week high on news of the latest deal. However, one needs to see how competition will pan out in the skies, as the Tata group, with deep pockets and a host of brands, is unlikely to fly low.

