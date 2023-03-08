 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A confused Fed leaves markets in the lurch

Manas Chakravarty
Mar 08, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: BSE holds up, TCI may hit a bump, making sense of Generative AI mania, Indian fintech’s underbelly and more   

The hopes for a smoother ride in the market, now that inflation is past its peak, have evaporated

The market always feared that the US Fed was way behind the curve, but when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said so, the market reacted negatively by dropping 1.7 percent.

In the currency market, the dollar strengthened sharply against the euro and other major currencies. Bond yields extended their February gains, with the benchmark 10-year yield briefly topping 4 percent for the first time since November 2022 while the 1-year Treasury yield rose above 5 percent.