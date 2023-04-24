Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A capital idea whose time is coming

Dear Reader,

When the government quietly inserted an amendment to the Budget, taxing all income from debt MFs as short term, Pro Panorama had asked if equity was next in line to suffer a similar fate. Not surprisingly, a trial balloon appears to have been floated, with Bloomberg reporting last week that if the BJP government returns to power in 2024, it may consider a higher tax on equity capital gains, particularly on high-income earners. The government promptly debunked any such move and the matter has been forgotten for now. But the idea has been sown in the public’s conscience, so to speak.

There was unequal tax treatment in debt. In debt, if you invested in a bank fixed deposit (FD), then whether you held it for a year, or for three years, whether interest was paid out annually or accumulated, it was added under ‘income from other sources’ in the ITR and taxed. In MF debt schemes, long-term gains were taxed at lower rates and could also benefit from indexation. The post-tax capital gains became even more lucrative when yields fell and bond prices went up. The counter argument was that debt too carried risk, and these gains were a just reward. That’s history now, as debt MF gains are to be added to income and taxed. Can the same logic apply to equity capital gains? After all, both equity and debt are sources of capital. Why should two sources attract different rates of capital gains? And, if short-term capital gains on listed equity are taxed at 15 percent, should long term also be taxed at the same rate? Will a 5 percentage point increase make such a big difference to equity investors?

Ravi Ananthanarayanan