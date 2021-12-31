Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | 2022 is here, but keep your fingers crossed!

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expressed the current mood perfectly when he said at the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting, “Uncertainty is emerging as the only certainty.”

During such uncertain times, we must turn to economic research for answers. As the poet Ogden Nash said, “In chaos sublunary/What remains constant but buffoonery?”

Our first question is the rather obvious one: What, in the long run, drives economic growth? The answer is provided by the economist Howard J Wall, of the University of London, who found in 1995 that baseball is a much better engine of economic growth than cricket. The full paper can be accessed here. It may be a bit dated, though, given India’s high rate of growth. Also, in view of China’s growth rates, the merits of mah-jongg as an engine of growth need to be evaluated.

Our second question, in light of the current Sino-US rivalry, is whether the US is losing its numero uno position. In 1983, R Preston McAfee wrote the definitive paper in this regard, titled, ‘American Economic Growth and the Voyage of Columbus’, which demonstrated, after much algebra, that even if Columbus fell off the edge of the earth instead of discovering America, the US would be exactly as it is now. Here’s the full paper. Among other important findings, the paper also said, “If the earth had more than one moon, it is likely the space race would have turned out differently.”

Our third question is about the Phillips curve — the trade-off between unemployment and inflation — which is of great relevance today. In this context, the go-to paper is one on the Phillips curve for Japan by Gregor Smith of Queen’s University, Canada, which demonstrated conclusively that Japan’s Phillips curve looks like Japan. Here’s the full masterpiece.

With the World Trade Organisation saying that international trade is slowing down, what options do we have? Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman pointed to interstellar trade in this fascinating research paper. The focus of his research was ‘how should interest charges on goods in transit be computed when the goods travel at close to the speed of light?’

Perhaps, given so many risks in 2022, will praying help? James Heckman, of the University of Chicago, wrote a research paper titled, ‘The Effect of Prayer on God’s Attitude Toward Mankind’. The conclusion: “A little prayer does no good and may make things worse. Much prayer helps a lot.” Here’s the full paper.

In these pandemic infested times, a paper by Dennis J Snower published in the Journal of Political Economy and titled ‘Macroeconomic Policy and the Optimal Destruction of Vampires’ will be of great interest.

Another Nobel Laureate, this time from India -- Amartya Sen -- wrote a research paper titled ‘On Some Debates in Capital Theory’, which contained the million-dollar question by the Buddha, “Why do you want to measure capital, O Subhuti? What good will it do to you?” It’s a clear warning. The full paper is here.

Tonight may be the most appropriate time to consider a research paper inspired by Milton Friedman’s restatement of the Quantity Theory of Money. It’s titled ‘The Quantity Theory of Drink—A Restatement’ and it’s by the economist O.E Covick of Flinders University of South Australia. It says, among other things, “Our first contention is that Drink is important”.

After reading these research papers, just in case you are wondering what economists are like, I would refer you to the classic paper in this respect, titled ‘Life Among the Econ’, by Axel Leijonhufvud, of the University of California.

Finally, we refer to the prediction made by Ogden Nash when he said:

‘Tonight’s December thirty-first,

Something is about to burst.

The clock is crouching, dark and small,

Like a time bomb in the hall.

Hark, it's midnight, children dear.

Duck! Here comes another year!’

Investing insights from our research team

Weekly Tactical Pick | PNC Infratech

AU SFB – Third wave could worsen weakness, but presents a big opportunity

What else are we reading?

The government must adopt expansionary fiscal measures in Budget

As volatility beckons in 2022, the big investment themes investors should latch on to

The year crypto became mainstream in India

The metaverse signals a coming disruption in several sectors

Herd Immunity Tracker: Is Omicron itself the booster needed?

Personal Finance | Steer clear of myths in retirement planning

Dealmaking surges past $5.8 trillion to highest levels on record (republished from the FT)

Despite complex global power equations, India and Russia will maintain good ties in 2022

Picks from our Technical Analysts

Blue Star, Titan, HUL and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (These are published every trading day before markets open)

Manas ChakravartyMoneycontrol Pro