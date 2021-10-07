Monetary Policy | Status quo on rates with caution on liquidity

In the August policy review, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained a status quo on the policy rate, and the accommodative stance. With the prevailing uncertainty, growing concerns regarding the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, and as-yet modest domestic vaccination levels, the MPC chose to support the nascent economic recovery. However, two simultaneous consumer price index (CPI) inflation prints that were in excess of the 6 percent threshold, had generated concern. As a result, the vote to continue with the accommodative stance was non-unanimous.

In August, the MPC sharply raised its forecast for the FY2022 CPI inflation to a high 5.7 percent from 5.1 percent, with risks broadly balanced. Since then, the headline CPI inflation has offered some relief, softening to 5.3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in August from 5.6 percent in July.

Factoring in the latest sowing and rainfall trends, ICRA expects the retail food inflation to average 4 percent this year. However, with signs that demand is recovering, and elevated prices of commodities including crude oil, pricing power is likely to strengthen. As a result, we expect core inflation to print in an uncomfortably high range of 6-6.5 percent in H2 FY2022. On balance, we have only scaled down our CPI inflation forecast for FY2022 by 20 bps.

Accordingly, while we anticipate that the MPC will reduce its inflation forecast for H2 FY2022 in the October review, the extent of the cut is likely to be modest. Nevertheless, the committee is likely to continue to highlight the risks to core inflation, and reiterate its earlier commentary on the need to review fuel taxes.

In August, the MPC had retained its forecast for the real GDP growth in FY2022 at 9.5 percent, with the Q1 FY2022 expansion projected at 21.4 percent. Subsequently, the YoY growth in that quarter came in at 20.1 percent, with the absolute level trailing the pre-COVID-19 level of Q1 FY2020 by a considerable 9.2 percent.

While a majority of high frequency indicators had displayed higher volumes in July-August 2021 relative to July-August 2019, the September rains have dampened the performance of several sectors. Our projections suggest that the GDP in this quarter will print slightly below the pre-COVID-19 level.

Despite an uneven monsoon, the First Advance Estimates have forecast a robust kharif harvest. The Union government has eased its expenditure management guidelines, portending a pickup in its spending in H2 FY2022. With nearly three-quarters of Indian adults expected to be double-vaccinated by the end of 2021, the contact-intensive sectors will benefit in Q4 FY2022.

With global uncertainty persisting, we do not expect the MPC to revise its FY2022 GDP growth forecast of 9.5 percent, even as our own projection is somewhat lower at 9 percent.

In our view, the softening in the August CPI inflation, in conjunction with the Q1 FY2022 GDP growth being mildly lower than the MPC’s forecast of 21.4 percent, is likely to result in a status quo in the repo rate, and accommodative stance of monetary policy in the this review.

The recent cut-off of 3.99 percent in the variable rate reverse repo auction, just a shade below the repo rate of 4 percent, has spurred concerns of an impending reverse repo hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October itself. In conjunction with the MPC review, we expect the RBI to prepare the market for a reverse repo lift off in the December policy, in a bid to avoid surprises.

We also expect significantly less liquidity infusion going forward, with a scaled down gross amount in the G-sec Acquisition Programme, and predominantly Twist operations in Q3 FY2022, to prevent any net addition of liquidity.

The Q2 FY2022 GDP data, and the festive season trends will provide a clearer signal of the strength of the demand revival, and guide the tone of the December review. Moreover, the United States Fed’s bond tapering plans will be clearer by then.

At present, we believe the stance of monetary policy will be changed to neutral from accommodative in February 2022, followed by a hike in the repo rate of 25 bps each in the April 2022 and June 2022 meetings. Once the rate hikes commence, we believe they will be staggered over a period of time. As a result, real interest rates will take some time to re-enter the positive territory.

Ramnath Krishnan is President Ratings, ICRA.