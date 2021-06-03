Monetary Policy | RBI will have to function as a primary lender, as it did in 2020

India has had a tough time handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Staring at a sharp contraction in output due to lockdowns and impending health crisis, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced 115 bps reduction in policy rate between March and May 2020. It also injected liquidity aggregating to Rs 13.6 lakh-crore (6.9 percent of the GDP) in the year. The government expanded the fiscal deficit to 9.3 percent of the GDP in 2020-21 from 4.6 percent in 2019-20. In fact, counter cyclical fiscal policy is clearly visible with the government spending increasing by 2.9 percent in 2020-21 when the GDP has fallen by 7.3 percent.

The expansionary fiscal policy by the Centre and states implied a cumulative gross borrowing of Rs 21 lakh-crore in 2020-21. The Centre’s gross and net borrowings increased by 93 percent and 141 percent, respectively. Despite this, the Centre’s borrowing costs came down because of the RBI’s liquidity operations in the form of open market operations (OMOs), long-term repo operations (LTROs) and Targeted LTROs (TLTROs) and now, government securities acquisition programme (GSAP).

The RBI also transferred a surplus of Rs 99,122 crore in the year ending March 31, 2021 (9-month period). Notably, the Centre had a cash surplus of Rs 3.5 lakh-crore at the end of the year, up from Rs 55,616 crore as of March 2020.

This gives the government the firepower to go out and spend. In fact, this was the case even last year when the government spending was positive when consumption and investment fell by 9.1 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively. While the Centre has budgeted its overall spending at a similar level as last year, there is a case for stepping up both revenue and capital spending. This may push up borrowings, but it will also revive growth and thus, improve tax buoyancy as we have seen last year when actual tax collections were higher than revised estimates released in February 2020 by Rs 1.2 lakh-crore. Borrowings will be higher also because of the GST shortfall payable to states like last year.

Thus, the RBI’s role in ensuring a smooth borrowing programme will be equally important in 2021-22 as well. During 2020-21, the RBI did OMOs of Rs 3.13 lakh-crore to balance the demand and supply of bonds. Under the GSAP, the RBI has already announced purchase of Rs 1 lakh-crore of government securities. A bigger sum may follow in the coming months to balance the borrowing requirement of the Centre and states.

The banks have been instrumental in not only implementing the RBI’s and the government’s economic measures, but also absorbing a large part of excess supply of government bonds. During 2020-21, the banks were able to raise deposits of Rs 15.5 lakh-crore against which they bought government securities worth Rs 7.2 lakh-core. The credit outstanding increased by Rs 5.8 lakh-crore. The remaining amount would have found its way into the RBI’s overnight window. A surplus liquidity scenario is a necessary condition to achieve this outcome.

With vaccinations ramping up from July 2021, consumer confidence and spending will see an improvement. Only then will private demand rebound. Notably, as much as half of private consumption is in the form of services and the services economy can be fully operational only once a large part of population is vaccinated. This may lead to a much-desired upward movement in credit growth.

While inflation has been a concern, the RBI will have to continue with accommodative monetary policy for a little longer to ensure expansive government borrowing does not lead to sudden spike in yields, particularly at the long-end. So, it may have to continue to absorb liquidity at the short-end, but buy longer tenor government bonds to ensure much-needed stability in financial markets.

Apart from liquidity, the RBI has already announced resolution framework 2.0 to mitigate the impact of the second wave on small business, individual borrowers and the MSMEs. This may be extended to certain large customers in sectors impacted severely by the second wave.

However, the larger impact is on self-employed and informal borrowers. For them, the RBI has eased liquidity flow through Small Finance Banks. The RBI can extend refinancing to rural and informal lending institutions through intermediaries such as NABARD, SIDBI and others. In short, the RBI will have to function as a primary lender, as it did last year.