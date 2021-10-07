Monetary Policy | RBI needs to begin the process of rate hikes, and liquidity withdrawal

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Let’s take a medical analogy to look at the economy and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s actions, the current economic situation: A patient suffers a brain stroke which results in partial paralysis which affects one side of the body.

This patient is taken into emergency room, operated upon, and ventilator support is required. Further the patient is put under observation in the post-op ICU, is provided secondary medication to prevent infection, is slowly weaned away from emergency support, is advised physiotherapy and exercise to regain movement, and is discharged from the hospital as vitals improve.

A short while later, the same patient suffers another stroke, is wheeled back into intensive care. However, this time the doctors are able to manage the situation with minimal emergency support. The patient recovers faster than last time, and is now up and independent.

Weird? This is how the RBI’s monetary policy comes across at the current juncture.

Think of COVID-19 as a brain stroke, the lockdowns as the paralysis. The rate cuts and liquidity infusions as the ventilator support. The easing of lockdowns as the gradual recovery. Reforms by government and the banking, and sector specific actions by the RBI as the medication to prevent secondary infection, and to support long-term recovery.

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020, following which the global financial markets suffered a haemorrhage. The Government of India announced a national lockdown on March 24, 2020, to control the spread, and soon the RBI announced immediate emergency measures by cutting interest rates, to add liquidity. The lockdown continued and the economy remained under critical condition, and the RBI increased emergency liquidity and cut interest rates further. To prevent a fallout to the larger economy, the RBI announced a moratorium and restructuring in May 2020.

On May 12, 2020, the government announced the Aatmanirbhar package to provide short-term and long-term support. From June 1, 2020 onwards lockdown restrictions were eased in a phased manner, where movement and activity bounces back, and the economic recovery is better than expected. Foreigners get enthused and pump in money through FDI, public equity, venture capital. The RBI continues to increase emergency liquidity infusion, keeps interest rates at decade-lows, and pledges to remain accommodative as long as possible.

The COVID-19 second wave hit this April-May, and the economy stuttered. However, the lockdowns were local, and businesses learnt to manage working with lockdowns. The social impact was significant, but the economic impact was not so severe.

Now, the Indian economy is supported by global recovery, domestic activity and an improvement in sentiments. The government’s tax revenues rise higher than expected.

The RBI increases liquidity infusion by buying FX dollars, and also by increasing its support to the government by buying large amounts of government bonds. It continues to keep interest rates at decade-lows, and pledges to remain accommodative as long as possible.

With life support on, the patient is likely to get complacent, and runs a risk of slipping back into the bad old habits of ignoring the need to maintain a balanced lifestyle.

Continuing the emergency measures by keeping interest rates low and liquidity at astronomical levels, threatens the economy into complacency, and ignoring evolving risks.

The continued emergency-like support provided by the RBI is akin to doctors keeping the patient on ventilator and full flow oxygen support despite most of the vitals of the patient reporting normal readings. Prudent doctors on seeing recovery would wean away the patient from artificial life support. The RBI should have done the same.

The recent commentary from the RBI, speeches by Governor Shaktikanta Das and Deputy Governor Michael D Patra, though, has suggested that it will ignore global inflation risks, it will ignore the pace of the economic recovery, and it will continue to deem that the economy requires decade-low interest rates, and never before seen liquidity in the banking system. The RBI should have at least prepared the markets for this weaning away of liquidity, and a prospect of rate hikes.

As we approach yet another monetary policy review, India’s long-term bugbear, oil prices, looks ominous. Demand being higher than expected is showing up in supply side problems around the world. Of course, tighter liquidity and higher interest rates are not a solution to solve those. However, the thing to note is what level of interest rates and liquidity are relevant for the current period of economic recovery and activity.

As I’ve argued earlier, the expectations from the central banks are high. Even in India, the bond markets are tethered to the ‘Das PUT’. In order to ensure that this process of normalisation is managed well, (removing emergency support), the RBI should have already communicated to the markets its path of weaning away, its chosen instruments, and the sequencing of those actions.

The RBI should gain confidence with the fact that India has grown at 6.5-7 percent real GDP with interest rates at 6 percent; 10 year bond yield at 7 percent; inflation contained below 6 percent, and liquidity around +/- 1 percent of net banking deposits.

Today, the RBIs effective repo is at 3.35 percent, 10 year bond yield at ~6.25 percent; CPI inflation likely to average 5.5 percent, and system liquidity at +4 percent of net banking deposits.

The RBI needs to begin the process of rate hikes, and liquidity withdrawal as has been done by many other central bankers.

The risk the global financial markets face is an unanticipated forced weaning away by the central banks. However, central bankers need to stop worrying about the near-term impact of financial asset prices, and focus on the medium and long term trajectory, and benefit of the real economy.

Arvind Chari is Chief Investment Officer, Quantum Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

