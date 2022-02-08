Monetary Policy | RBI has to do a delicate balancing act between growth and inflation

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das

As the global economy recovers from the COVID-19-related shocks of 2020 and 2021, normalisation of monetary policy is currently the key theme for most central banks. A spell of high inflation has further accentuated the need for reversal of crisis time support as regards liquidity and interest rates.

A number of central banks had started hiking their key policy rates in 2021 itself, and several others appear set to join that camp in near future. For instance, the United States Federal Reserve is expected to deliver four or more hikes in the Fed Funds Rate during 2022, a sharply more hawkish outcome than what was expected three to six months ago.

Against such a backdrop, the likely path of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s monetary policy in the coming months, including in the ongoing monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, has come into greater focus.

The process of normalising monetary policy support looks set to follow four steps. The first step — a gradual withdrawal of crisis-time liquidity support — started during Q3 of 2021, and gathered pace subsequently, with lowering of the quantum of government securities acquisition programme (GSAP) and greater focus on costlier variable rate reverse repos (VRRR).

This has led to alignment of money market rates more towards the repo rate (currently at 4 percent) rather than the reverse repo rate (3.35 percent), despite prevalence of surplus liquidity condition for the market as a whole.

This has paved the way for the second step of monetary policy normalisation, which is restoring the width of the repo and reverse repo rate corridor to the usual 25 basis points (currently 65bps) by gradually hiking the latter. As money market rates have gradually gravitated closer to the repo rate, a hike in the reverse repo rate, as and when it comes, should be less disruptive. One expects the likely 40bps uptick will be delivered in two tranches rather than in one shot. Importantly, an uptick in the reverse repo rate should thus be seen as rolling back of a temporary crisis-time support, rather than as a hike in rates.

A nearly overlapping third step is shifting the stance of monetary policy to ‘neutral’ (currently ‘accommodative’). One of the six MPC members had voted for the same in the last two meetings. Even though one expects the ‘accommodative’ stance may not be altered in February, the RBI commentary will likely emphasise the data-dependent nature of policy in the coming months, given nagging inflation concerns and likely faster normalisation in monetary policy globally.

The fourth and the final step, which is hiking the repo rape, is unlikely in at least another six months, given persisting negative output gap, prolonged uncertainties, and recovery in the economy staying nascent and uneven.

While calibrating a path to normalisation of monetary policy, it would also be important to bear in mind the specific needs of India’s vulnerable economic segments. Segments like the MSMEs, which employs a large chunk of India’s informal workforce, still needs some regulatory handholding to bring them back to health. Measures such as extension of the ECLGS scheme for this segment as well as fund infusion of Rs 2 lakh-crore under the Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) will surely help in this regard. There could be follow up guidance from the RBI on the implementation of these schemes, as well as any additional measures for boosting the flow of credit to the MSMEs and the affordable housing sector.

Concerns around the third wave of COVID-19 have significantly reduced with the severity and number of cases declining, and the vaccination drive progressing. This is likely to aid business and consumer confidence, which has started inching upwards from the lows witnessed during the height of the pandemic.

However, the situation gets complicated when one considers supply-side disruptions and volatility in prices of industrial raw materials and energy costs globally. Amidst all this, the central bank will also have to manage the larger-than-expected government borrowing programme while keeping bond yields relatively stable.

In this context, the RBI will have to perform a nuanced balancing act between ensuring growth and containing inflation.