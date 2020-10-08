Monetary Policy | Communicating a status quo policy

With the appointment of new external members to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy announcement is now due on October 9. While the new members will bring fresh perspective, the inflation target is unchanged at 4 percent up to March 31, when it is up for review. In the context of rising inflation and falling growth, what is expected out of RBI’s policy?

Even if the MPC cannot reduce rates, it can communicate why it cannot do the same. More importantly, it should communicate its monetary policy strategy and outlook for the coming year.

First up is inflation. Most global economies have seen a decline in inflation in the current year. Even the EM inflation index is now at 3 percent, compared with 4 percent last year. Europe is in deflation. This is attributable to lower demand and decline in energy prices. From a high of $68/bbl, oil prices are now at $42/bbl. Most global currencies have been appreciating against the US Dollar. Dollar index is down by 9 percent from the high of the year. An appreciating currency implies lower inflation.

On the other hand, in India, we have seen an increase in retail inflation from 4.8 percent last year to 6.6 percent in the current financial year. While food inflation has increased from 6.7 percent last year to 9.6 percent this year, core inflation (comprising of rent, fuel, health, education, entertainment, household and personal goods) has increased from 4 percent last year to 5.4 percent.

What explains this? Supply disruptions, shift in consumption and global price trends, currency demand, higher indirect taxes and government’s rising food stocks are some of the factors. For instance, lockdowns and unseasonal rains have led to supply disruptions, thus driving food prices higher. Indian households’ demand for currency (a store of value and medium of exchange) is growing by 21.6 percent compared with 5-year average of 12.8 percent. The correlation between food inflation and currency demand is quite high. The government’s food stocks have risen to 86.6 million tons, twice the level four years ago.

Core inflation is higher due to higher retail prices of fuel products (increase in indirect taxes) and gold prices (up by 25 percent since December). A more representative demand-driven index of core inflation (excluding personal care and transport and communication) shows inflation is at 3.2 percent. While soft demand is driving inflation lower, supply side factors are still pushing it higher. With a little bit of providence, inflation may fall to 4 percent next year. However, there is an upside risk that may come from higher commodity prices in the wake of global risk-on rally due to vaccine or US stimulus.

In the above context, a low inflation regime can open up the possibility of keeping rates at current levels for a longer period of time unlike in the last cycle when India had to raise rates starting from 2010 even when US policy rates remained at historic lows till 2015 due to persistently high inflation.

On the growth front, a global recovery is underway and so is the case in India. The global manufacturing sector is leading the recovery. Recent data flow on exports, PMIs, GST collections and e-way bills show an incipient recovery is underway. The services sector cannot recover till such time we have social distancing guidelines and sporadic lockdowns. GDP growth for the year is estimated to fall by 8.4 percent with revival in 2021-22.

A steady recovery, thereafter, will require a pick-up in investments. Private sector capex has been muted for some time now. The government’s production-linked incentive scheme may finally enable India to participate in global value chains. Recent reforms in the farm sector may kick start farm infrastructure investments. In the interim, infrastructure investments by the government will be the bedrock of investment revival.

Higher spending by government may require extra resources. This year the Centre has already increased its gross borrowing to Rs 12 lakh-crore from Rs 7.8 lakh-crore announced in the Budget. Actual borrowings may be even higher. With muted demand for loans, banks have deployed their deposit inflows to purchase government bonds. The RBI has been an enabling factor by providing much-needed liquidity through FX intervention, TLTROs and OMOs including operation twist. The central bank’s balance sheet expanded by a record 30 percent last year. The benefit of surplus liquidity is visible in sharp reduction in yields in the short-end and lower risk premium in the corporate bond market. The RBI would continue to do whatever it takes and provide more than adequate liquidity to support growth and investments. A low inflation regime is beneficial for growth by keeping interest rates lower.

Even if the MPC cannot cut rates in the current macro backdrop, an effective communication of an assessment of India’s inflation and growth trajectory will go a long way in setting the expectations and underlying benefits of flexible inflation targeting approach.