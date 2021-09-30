MARKET NEWS

Mohamed El-Erian writes: Bond sell-off is a warning to the Fed

The longer central bank ‘tapering’ is delayed, the more the risk of a disruptive markets move

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Sep 30, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
Mohamed El-Erian The combination of extremely low and relatively stable US government bond yields has confounded many market watchers for quite a while now, also challenging traditional economic analyses. This has made the move up in yields over the past couple of weeks particularly notable, raising interesting questions for markets, policies and therefore the global economy. It is usual to characterise US benchmark government bond yields as the most important market indicator in the world. Traditionally, they have signalled expectations about growth...

