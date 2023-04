Confused about the 2023 economic outlook for the US, the world’s largest economy? You are far from the only one. Over the past six months, the consensus narrative among economists and Wall Street analysts has gone from an expected soft landing, to a hard landing, to no landing. Most recently, the consensus has appeared to move back to a hard landing, with some even worrying about a banking turmoil-induced crash. This rollercoaster mainly reflects the interaction of external developments with...