Mohamed El-Erian: Policymakers and business need to adapt better to structural uncertainty

Apr 28, 2023 / 11:56 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The response to such unusual uncertainty is to embrace it and adapt. And as complicated as the outlook is, it is possible to specify a set of issues that is likely to determine the eventual economic outcomes.

Confused about the 2023 economic outlook for the US, the world’s largest economy? You are far from the only one. Over the past six months, the consensus narrative among economists and Wall Street analysts has gone from an expected soft landing, to a hard landing, to no landing. Most recently, the consensus has appeared to move back to a hard landing, with some even worrying about a banking turmoil-induced crash. This rollercoaster mainly reflects the interaction of external developments with...