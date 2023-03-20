English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Mohamed El-Erian: Banking turmoil intensifies the need for better Fed policymaking 

    A firmer anchor is required to deal with the policy trilemma over the US economy

    Mohamed El-Erian
    March 20, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
    Mohamed El-Erian: Banking turmoil intensifies the need for better Fed policymaking 

    While regulators have hurried to prevent systemic risk, the outlook for bank profitability is rather bleak

    Mohamed El-Erian Many commentators have rushed to embrace the view that Federal Reserve policy is now in a new world following the sudden failure of three US banks and the deployment of “bazooka measures” to safeguard the financial system. But in reality, the developments represent the amplification of a longer-running predicament. They put the Fed in a deeper policy hole and make this week’s decision on US interest rates particularly important. The failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate reflected...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What a management change at TCS means for its investors

      Mar 17, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's growth challenge faces headwinds, no SVB-like situation for Indian bank...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers