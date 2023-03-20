Mohamed El-Erian: Banking turmoil intensifies the need for better Fed policymaking 

While regulators have hurried to prevent systemic risk, the outlook for bank profitability is rather bleak

Mohamed El-Erian Many commentators have rushed to embrace the view that Federal Reserve policy is now in a new world following the sudden failure of three US banks and the deployment of “bazooka measures” to safeguard the financial system. But in reality, the developments represent the amplification of a longer-running predicament. They put the Fed in a deeper policy hole and make this week’s decision on US interest rates particularly important. The failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate reflected...