Mobile Phone Exports: India bucks global trend but needs to offer more policy support

Sushma Ramachandran
Mar 27, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

The PLI scheme, attractive though it may be, needs to be accompanied by creating an easier environment for foreign investment. Procedures and regulations continue to abound in this country, as well as unexpected taxation issues

Phone exports are set to virtually double in fiscal 2023 despite the demand slump witnessed in the country’s key markets of Europe and the US.

As global demand recedes with recessionary trends rising, the spurt in India’s exports over the past two years is also gradually subsiding. A plateau was reached in July last year but the past five months have shown a consistent decline. This is a worrying phenomenon but tempered by the fact that exports of electronic goods especially mobile phones are showing a contrary trend. In fact, phone exports are set to virtually double in fiscal 2023 despite the demand slump witnessed in the country’s key markets of Europe and the US. The question is whether this is just a flash in the pan or whether this will continue on a sustained long-term basis.

The first conclusion one must draw from the surge in mobile phone exports is that this represents a successful outcome of the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes. The PLI scheme is designed to provide incentives on incremental sales of goods manufactured in selected sectors. It was launched initially for electronics and mobile phones and the focus has been on increasing domestic production of components while trying to generate more jobs. It has now been expanded to cover as many as 13 industries considered to have the potential of becoming world-class manufacturers and exporters.

In the case of mobile phones, the scheme began three years ago with the rationale that the sector suffered from several disabilities, making it less competitive globally. According to the Electronics Ministry, this included a lack of adequate infrastructure, domestic supply chains and logistics, high cost of finance, inadequate availability of power and limited design capabilities.

One big criticism of the scheme despite the rapid increase in output has been that these are more assembly units rather than actual manufacturing units. This shortcoming, however, is now being overcome as even rating agency ICRA noted in a study last year that domestic sourcing of components is set to rise from 15-20 percent to 35-40 percent by 2026.