Migrants give FIFA World Cup a new meaning

​Rejimon Kuttappan
Nov 28, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

Future World Cups to see more migrant players as there is an increase in the number of migrants due to fresh wars and frequently occurring environmental disasters

When Breel Embolo, the 25-year-old Cameron-born Swiss striker, scored his first FIFA World Cup goal against the land of his birth Cameron in the Cameron vs Switzerland match on November 24 in Al Janoub Stadium, he refused to celebrate.

He raised his hand, and looked almost apologetic as his teammates rushed to congratulate him. The commentator said, “... and no celebration, Breel Embolo scores against the nation of his birth..."

In short, it was Embolo, a migrant from Cameron in Switzerland, who handed over a victory to his host nation by defeating the nation where he was born.

Embolo is not the only migrant player in the Swiss team; winger Xherdan Shaqiri was born in Yugoslavia, and goalkeeper Philipp Kohn was born in Germany to a German father and Swiss mother. Even the 26-member FIFA team of Qatar, which is hosting the tournaments, has 10 migrant players.

In 2018, the World Cup-winning French squad had 87 percent of migrants, or children of migrants. This issue caught public attention then, with even US-based South Africa-born comedian Trevor Noah saying “Africa won the World Cup! Africa won the World Cup."

The French ambassador to the United States, Gérard Araud, criticized Noah’s remarks. He declared that France did not consider its citizens in terms of race, religion, or migration background. In its squad in Doha, France has only three migrant players.