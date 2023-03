Simeon Kerr in Dubai and Nicholas Megaw in New York Shares in Presight AI, a data analytics company, soared on Monday, their first day of trading on the Abu Dhabi bourse after a $496mn initial public offering that was 136 times oversubscribed. The demand is no one-off. It comes two weeks after Adnoc Gas raised $2.5bn in the emirate’s biggest listing. They are among the latest in a fast-flowing pipeline of offerings in the Middle East that contrasts sharply with Europe’s...