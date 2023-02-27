 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Meghalaya-Nagaland elections: Nine charts that reveal the good, the bad, and the despair in these two Northeast states

Jiby Kattakayam
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

Through a limited scan of publicly available data on the lives of Meghalaya and Nagaland’s people, what emerges is a big picture of two societies craving for development, better governance, greater equality and more jobs

Representative image

Meghalaya and Nagaland, going to the polls today, have much in common like their geographic location in India’s Northeast, a high Christian and tribal population, and of not figuring in India’s developmental discourse in the first two decades of India’s post-1991 reforms. Both states are helmed by regional parties National People's Party (NPP) and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a key ally. In Meghalaya, a divided opposition (TMC and Congress) and a divided ruling front (NPP and BJP contesting against each other) make the race unpredictable, while in Nagaland the opposition NPF and Congress are a shadow of their former selves, allowing the NDPP-BJP front an easy romp home.

Both Meghalaya and Nagaland trail India in annual per capita incomes. Meghalaya has been severely hit by the COVID pandemic effect on domestic tourist footfalls. Nagaland, marginally ahead of India’s per capita income in 1997-98, has fallen behind, though not to the extent of Meghalaya. Will the crash in Meghalaya’s economy affect the NPP in these polls? We will know the answer on March 2.

The dire per capita income statistics are quite a contrast with the assets of Meghalaya’s and Nagaland’s re-contesting MLAs. Assets of Meghalaya’s recontesting MLAs have risen 77 percent from Rs 6.97 crore in 2018 to Rs 12.31 crore in 2023. In contrast, the average Meghalayan is earning just Rs 19,000 more in a year in 2020-21 than what she/he earned in 2013-14. The cruel irony of this disconnect between the elected representatives and voters is that many of Meghalaya’s MLAs have been on a party hopping spree since 2021. Even in Nagaland, virtually the entire opposition NPF legislative contingent has defected to the governing NDPP. Perhaps, it pays to be on the right side of the government.