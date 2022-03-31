Meet the ‘crypto caucus’: The US lawmakers defending digital coins

Mar 31, 2022 / 02:11 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative image

After months of tortuous negotiations, Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill was about to pass Congress last summer when Patrick McHenry became alarmed about one particular element. Along with colleagues in the Senate, the Republican member of Congress from North Carolina realised that a clause had been quietly inserted into the 2,700-page bill, which forced brokers of cryptocurrency to report their transactions and customer information to the tax authorities. The clause was intended to clamp down on tax avoidance by those buying...