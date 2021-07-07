MARKET NEWS

McKinsey study shows rich getting richer, big getting bigger, in last 25 years

Between 1995 and 2019 in the US, the richest 10 per cent of US households increased their share of equity, pooled funds and retirement savings by seven percentage points to two-thirds of the total, largely at the expense of the next 40 per cent of households 

Manas Chakravarty
Jul 7, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
In the last 25 years, between 1994-96 and 2016-18, total labour compensation in the OECD economies has gone down by 6 per cent, while net capital income (dividends+ buybacks+ interest) has increased by 81 per cent, finds research by the McKinsey Global Institute. That’s not all. The McKinsey discussion paper, titled ‘A new look at how corporations impact the economy and households’, says, ‘The number of people employed per dollar of revenue generated declined by 15 percent…. the equivalent of...

