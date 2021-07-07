McKinsey study shows rich getting richer, big getting bigger, in last 25 years

In the last 25 years, between 1994-96 and 2016-18, total labour compensation in the OECD economies has gone down by 6 per cent, while net capital income (dividends+ buybacks+ interest) has increased by 81 per cent, finds research by the McKinsey Global Institute. That’s not all. The McKinsey discussion paper, titled ‘A new look at how corporations impact the economy and households’, says, ‘The number of people employed per dollar of revenue generated declined by 15 percent…. the equivalent of...