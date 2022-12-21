 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

MCD Win: With a larger role to play in Delhi, AAP has its work cut out

Rumi Aijaz
Dec 21, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

By gaining power through at two levels, i.e. NCT and MCD, the AAP government now has more duties in hand and a greater responsibility of improving the state of affairs in Delhi

The party workers celebrated in front of AAP office. (Image: News18)

In India’s capital Delhi, following the end of term of local government, namely Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), elections were held in December 2022. Eligible candidates affiliated to various political parties, such as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and Indian National Congress (INC), as well as (independent) candidates without any political party affiliation, contested for seats of municipal councillors in 250 wards of MCD.

The MCD election results of 2022 are different from those declared five years ago in 2017. This time AAP won 134 (53.6 percent) of the total 250 seats. BJP with 104 seats (41.6 percent) and INC with nine seats (3.6 percent) stood second and third. Three independent candidates also won. In 2017, BJP was in a dominant position in MCD, whereas AAP and INC had a relatively lower proportion of councillors.
Over the years, AAP has gained ground in Delhi. It has repeatedly won Delhi (regarded as national capital territory-NCT) legislative assembly elections since 2013. Emerging victorious in local government (i.e. MCD) elections for the first time in 2022 implies that the party gets an opportunity to serve the residents, or govern Delhi, in a larger way.

Delhi is India’s capital and its administration is divided between: (i) the national government; (ii) the government of NCT of Delhi; (iii) three local governments, namely MCD, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Cantonment Board. For example, matters relating to land, police, and public order fall under the jurisdiction of the national government, whereas the Delhi (NCT) government and the three local governments are responsible for the provision of numerous civic services.

To mention a few functions, the Delhi (NCT) government provides drinking water, higher education, public transport facilities, and is also in charge of air quality management, whereas MCD looks after primary education, solid waste management, and is also responsible for the collection of property tax and issuance of trade, factory, and hawking licences. Many citizen services, such as payment of taxes, registration of grievances, etc., are being provided online.

The role of MCD is important because it has over 90 percent of Delhi’s population and area under its jurisdiction. NDMC and Cantonment Board together govern less than 6 percent of Delhi’s area.

Like most civic bodies in India, the MCD is grappling with numerous challenges. Some of these relate to revenue generation, payment of salaries to workers, building constructions, road quality, parking of vehicles, and solid waste management. Similarly, the government of NCT of Delhi is often criticised for inferior governance. Its performance on numerous development indicators such as air quality, traffic management, peri-urban and informal growth, and equitable distribution of safe drinking water is fairly low. The overall situation in Delhi in terms of quality of life led by citizens is not very encouraging.