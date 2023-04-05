English
    Martin Wolf: Waging war on trade will be costly

    The US risks reversing nine decades of hugely successful policy. This shift of policy in the world’s hegemonic power raises three big questions

    Financial Times
    Apr 5, 2023
    The US and other powers should define where exactly they think the market will fail to provide them with the security they need and adjust their policies accordingly.

    Martin Wolf We are living in a dividing world. These divisions have many ramifications. But not the least important of these are for global commerce. The slowdown in world trade, the shift towards economic nationalism and the growing demands in the west, and especially in the US, for decoupling from China are reshaping the global economy. It is, as yet, unclear how far this decoupling will go. It is unclear how far the inward-looking interventionism will go either. But there...

