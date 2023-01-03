 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Markets pray for a Goldilocks economy in 2023

Bloomberg
Jan 03, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

A guide to the new year with seven charts and some strange AI cat

Representative Image

Investors had a vexing time last year. Rampant inflation was met by central banks racing to hike official interest rates, trashing returns on almost every asset class with the exceptions of gold and other commodities. The key for financial markets in the coming year will be whether policy makers can engineer a soft landing for the global economy, or whether recession becomes endemic. Given how badly the guardians of monetary stability misjudged the post-pandemic environment, we’re sceptical of their ability to concoct a Goldilocks economy. Too much tightening risks serving up cold economic porridge as growth becomes moribund.

Is the Bond Trend at an End?

Since the 1980's, debt yields have been steadily declining. That multi-decade downtrend has clearly been broken, with the average 10-year yield across G-7 bond markets more than doubling last year from the past decade’s mean of 1.3 percent.  At current levels, borrowing costs in the debt market are in line with their 20-year average. Your guess is as bad as ours as to what happens next in fixed income.

Overly-generous monetary and fiscal stimulus during the pandemic has led to runaway inflation — kryptonite for bonds. US yields, the global benchmark, have blazed the trail towards significantly higher levels. The consensus forecast among economists surveyed by Bloomberg is for 10-year Treasuries to be at 3.5 percent by the end of 2023, little changed from the current level of about 3.85 percent. That strikes us as unlikely; either team transitory wins the day and yields decline, or increased friction in global trade keeps consumer prices and bond yields rising.

Inflation, Inflation Everywhere