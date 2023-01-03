HomeNewsOpinion

Markets in 2023: Cyclical or structural?

Manas Chakravarty   •

There are many reasons to believe that the global economy reached a turning point in 2022, but the markets have studiously ignored that unsettling view

The mainstream belief is that central banks will reverse course after a period of consolidation. (File image)
Highlights The market’s concerns are about a cyclical slowdown  Several brokerages have pointed to a structural change in the global economic system  The greatest monetary experiment in history has ended  Credit Suisse has called it ‘A Fundamental Reset’  JP Morgan called it, ‘The End of the Affair’  But markets are not pricing in any structural change  The mainstream belief is that after a period of consolidation, central banks will reverse course and it will be business as usual  After a tumultuous 2022, the concerns of 2023 seem...

